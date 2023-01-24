WATCH LIVE

1 of 2 men critically wounded in Chicago shooting, robbery dies: CPD

Chicago violence: 1 man shot in chest, other in armpit, CPD said

Sun-Times Media Wire
Tuesday, January 24, 2023 12:55PM
2 shot, critically wounded during South Side robbery: CPD
A Chicago shooting left 2 men critically wounded during a Princeton Park robbery on South Holland Road, CPD said.

CHICAGO -- One of the two people shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side has died, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.

Devsish Nandepu Hyderabad, 23, of Chicago died just after 4 a.m. Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He had been shot in the armpit and taken to the hospital in critical condition during the incident.

He and a 22-year-old were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 33 shot, 8 fatally in weekend gun violence across city, police say

The younger man was struck in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

