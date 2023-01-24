1 of 2 men critically wounded in Chicago shooting, robbery dies: CPD

Chicago violence: 1 man shot in chest, other in armpit, CPD said

CHICAGO -- One of the two people shot and critically wounded during an armed robbery Sunday night in Princeton Park on the South Side has died, Chicago police said Tuesday morning.

Devsish Nandepu Hyderabad, 23, of Chicago died just after 4 a.m. Monday morning at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn. He had been shot in the armpit and taken to the hospital in critical condition during the incident.

He and a 22-year-old were near a parking lot about 6:55 p.m. Sunday in the 8400-block of South Holland Road when a dark-colored vehicle approached and two occupants exited before demanding the pair's property at gunpoint, Chicago police said. The men complied and were shot, officials said.

The younger man was struck in the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning.

