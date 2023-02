Chicago police: River North shooting leaves 1 wounded

Chicago police said a man was wounded in a shooting in a River North parking lot.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting in a River North parking lot left a man wounded Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:54 p.m. in the 300-block of West Ohio Street.

A 46-year-old man was standing in the parking lot when police said shots were fired. The man was wounded in the shoulder and transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.