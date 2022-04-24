chicago shooting

Man critically injured in River North shooting near popular strip of bars: Chicago police

Chicago violence: Man shot in his 20s, CPD says
EMBED <>More Videos

Man in his 20s critically injured in River North shooting: CPD

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and critically wounded following an altercation Saturday night along a popular strip of bars in River North on the Near North Side.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, confronted the gunman regarding a previous incident in the 100-block of West Hubbard Street about 10 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 35 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, CPD says

Detectives were still investigating the previous incident that caused the confrontation.

No one was in custody.

That block of Hubbard is frequently crowded with bar- and club-goers.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoriver northchicago shootingchicago crimeshootingchicago violenceman shot
CHICAGO SHOOTING
35 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
19 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Man fatally shot after fight in South Side store, Chicago police say
2 killed, 2 wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side, police say
TOP STORIES
35 shot, 5 fatally, in weekend violence, Chicago police say
Family furious after man charged with killing Chicago mother goes free
Girl dies after grandma made her drink whiskey as mom watched: police
Missing woman ID'd as 4th body found in Chicago waterways, police say
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
Man fatally shot after fight in South Side store, Chicago police say
2 killed, 2 wounded in drive-by shooting on South Side, police say
Show More
1 hurt in huge North Side fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says
Blinken Ukraine: Steel plant bombed; Zelenskyy to meet US officials
3 wounded in nightclub shooting during busy IU party weekend: police
Person, dog killed in north suburban residential fire, authorities say
Chicago Weather: Few showers, brief thunderstorms on Sunday
More TOP STORIES News