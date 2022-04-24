Man critically injured in River North shooting near popular strip of bars: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and critically wounded following an altercation Saturday night along a popular strip of bars in River North on the Near North Side.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, confronted the gunman regarding a previous incident in the 100-block of West Hubbard Street about 10 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the body, Chicago police said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in critical condition, police said.
Detectives were still investigating the previous incident that caused the confrontation.
No one was in custody.
That block of Hubbard is frequently crowded with bar- and club-goers.
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)
