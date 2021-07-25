chicago violence

Chicago Violence: 1 shot, 1 stabbed in River North

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot and another stabbed early Sunday in River North, police say.

The pair were approached by two suspects about 3 a.m. in the first block of West Kinzie Street, Chicago police said.

A 25-year-old was shot in the leg by one person while the other, 23, was stabbed in the lower back by the second suspect, police said.

They were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where they were stabilized, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
