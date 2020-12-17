chicago shooting

Riverdale shooting leaves man dead near South Side elementary school, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found fatally shot Wednesday in Riverdale on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to a Shotspotter alert about 11:20 p.m., and with help from a police helicopter found a man unresponsive near a parking lot in the 300-block of East 133rd Street, Chicago police said.

That's on the grounds of DuBois Elementary School.

The man was shot in the face, back and leg, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not yet identified him.

Area Two detectives are investigating the shooting.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)

ABC 7 Chicago contributed to this report.
