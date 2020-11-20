5-year-old boy in medically induced coma after Roseland shooting, no one in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Aat home when gunfire from a drive-by shooting smashed through a window remains in a medically induced coma Friday.Police are still looking for the shooters who left preschooler Clareon Williams in critical condition."That was a 5-year-old that you shot," said Gwendolyn Dunmars, his mother. "A 5-year-old that has done nothing to nobody."Clareon remains in intensive care. His father Clarence Williams, said doctors who performed surgery to relieve pressure on his brain told him a bullet had "grazed" his son's brain in Monday night's shooting.He's already had one surgery to remove the bullet and relieve some of the pressure on his brain."All we are doing is waiting for the swelling to go down so he come out," Williams said. "He moved sometimes when we talk to him."Relatives say the child was dressed in his favorite Spiderman costume as he sat on the sofa playing with his iPad in the living room of the family's Roseland home in the 200-block of West 115th Street Monday evening. Around 7:30 p.m. someone drove by outside and fired nearly a dozen shots into the home.Chicago police released video Tuesday of a person firing several gunshots from an SUV passing by the apartment building where Williams said his family has lived for five years.The family said the attack must be a case of mistaken identity.Williams said he has no idea who would have fired the gunshots as he, his son and other children were in the home, including his 20-year-old daughter's newborn."I'm not in a gang. I have no enemies. I'm 40 years old. I have five grandchildren," he said."We shouldn't have to cry over incidents like this when we could be sharing the blessings," said Dr. Eliyahh Ysar Al, grandfather.Police have not made any arrests in the shooting yet."We are in two pandemics. Coronavirus is a pandemic and violence is also a pandemic," said Pastor Anthon Williams.Several rewards are also being offered for information leading to an arrest.