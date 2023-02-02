17-year-old boy killed in Roseland shooting, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting left a boy dead on South Union Avenue in Roseland Wednesday night, CPD said. The teen was shot multiple times.

WOODSTOCK, Ill. -- A teenage boy was found shot to death Wednesday night in Roseland on the Far South Side.

Officers responding to a shots fired call about 8:15 p.m. in the 11400-block of South Union Avenue found the boy, 17, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the face, Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported.

Area detectives were investigating.

Just days ago, Chicago and the country marked 10 years since 15-year-old Hadiya Pendleton was gunned down in the city's Kenwood neighborhood.

She had performed with the King College Prep High School majorette squad at President Barack Obama's second inauguration just a week before her death.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)