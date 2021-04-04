chicago shooting

West Town attempted robbery leaves security guard shot

A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday in West Town.

CHICAGO -- A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery Sunday in West Town.

The 22-year-old was reporting to work about 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of South Western Avenue when a vehicle approached and the people inside tried to rob him, Chicago police said.

One of the suspects opened fire, striking the man in the thigh and lower leg, Chicago police said. The security guard returned fire, but it was not immediately clear if anyone was hit.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police are trying to determine if this incident is related to an attempted robbery and shooting that injured another man in West Garfield Park minutes later.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this article.
