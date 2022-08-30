Man killed in Sheridan Park shooting while standing on sidewalk: Chicago police

The man was shot and killed while standing on the sidewalk on the North Side Monday night, according to CPD.

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death late Monday night in Sheridan Park on the North Side.

The man, 30, was standing on the sidewalk about 11:30 p.m. in the 4600-block of North Dover Street when two male suspects walked up to him and fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office identified him as Marcell L. Johnson. He lived on the same street and died just before 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 35 shot, 9 fatally, in weekend violence across city, police say

Area Three detectives are investigating.

At least 35 people were shot, nine fatally, in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including a 5-year-old boy in Rogers Park Sunday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)