4 injured in Humboldt Park shooting on Chicago Avenue

CHICAGO -- Four men were shot and wounded in Humboldt Park on Thursday, police said.

The men - ages 26, 31, 34 and 62 - were near the street in the 3700 block of West Chicago Avenue when four others approached them and fired shots, Chicago police said.

All four were taken to Stroger Hospital, where all but the 62-year-old were listed in good condition with gunshot wounds to the legs, according to police. The 62-year-old was struck in the shoulder and back and was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)