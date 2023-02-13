Chicago shootings: 22 shot, 4 killed, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- Four people were killed and 18 others were wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago, police said.

A man was shot and killed early Saturday in the Chatham neighborhood. The 23-year-old was in an alley in the 8400-block of South Wabash when someone approached and shot him multiple times about 2:30 a.m., Chicago police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Another man was shot to death while sitting in his car early Sunday in Little Italy on the Near West Side. The man, 32, was in his car about 1:40 a.m. in the 1300-block of South Morgan Street when two men walked up to him and opened gunfire, striking him in the head, police said. He was taken initially in critical condition to Stroger Hospital, where he died from his wounds, police said.

About 10 minutes later, a third man was shot to death early Sunday in Rogers Park on the Far North Side. Officers responding to a shots fired call about 1:50 a.m. in the 1700-block of West Greenleaf Avenue found the 23-year-old on the ground with gunshot wounds to the chest and leg, police said. He was taken initially in critical condition to St. Francis Hospital, but died due to his injuries, police said.

A man was shot Friday as he stepped off a Blue Line train on the Near West Side, police said. The 38-year-old victim was arguing with another person around 5:45 p.m. when that person pulled out a handgun and fired, police said. The shooting occurred as the two exited onto the Illinois Medical District station platform, in the 400-block of South Damen Avenue, police said. The man was taken to Stroger, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

Chicago police are also investigating a Friday evening shooting that ended with the victim's car flipped over on the city's South Side. Officers said the 21-year-old driver was shot in the head. ABC7 was told he was traveling near 54th and Hoyne in Back of the Yards around 5:53 p.m. when someone on foot opened fire on him. He lost control of his vehicle and struck two parked cars before rolling over, police said. So, far no one is in custody. At last check, the driver was in critical condition. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

