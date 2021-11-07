chicago shooting

Chicago man, 21, shot while walking his dog in Logan Square, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot while he was walking his dog Sunday morning in Logan Square on the Northwest Side of Chicago.

The man, 21 years old, was walking his dog about 11 a.m. in the 2000 block of North Drake Avenue when someone fired shots, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the hand from the fired shots and was taken to Humboldt Park Health in West Town in good condition, Chicago police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating the incident.

Chicago police did not say if anyone was in custody.

Chicago police did not provide further information about the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
