Chicago Shootings: 37 shot, 1 fatally in weekend violence

The latest shooting came in the Little Village neighborhood, where a rideshare driver was shot.
SUNDAY
A 50-year-old ride-share driver was wounded when he was shot Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
He was driving about 5:13 a.m. in the 3900 block of West 30th Street when he saw several males yelling, Chicago police said. The man then heard gunshots and felt pain.
He was struck in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
A person is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday morning outside the W Hotel in the Streeterville neighborhood, police say.
According to police, around 4:08 a.m. officers were responding to a call of shots fired in the 400-block of E. Ontario Street when they found an unresponsive man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
No further victim information has been released at this time.
Witnesses outside the hotel were being very uncooperative and refused to answer questions, police said.
Marriott, the parent company for the W Hotel, released a statement regarding the incident that read:
"We are aware of a situation that was reported today. The safety and security of our guests and employees is always a top priority. Because this matter is under police investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further."
No one is in custody.
Traffic has been temporarily shut down on inner Lake Shore Drive between Erie Street and Ontario Street
Details are still developing as Area 3 Detectives investigate.
Two men were wounded in a shooting Sunday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
The men, 29 and 25, were shot about 3:33 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Homan Avenue, Chicago police said.
Officers found the 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. The other man showed up at St. Anthony's Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the ankle.
Both men were uncooperative with investigators, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
A 30-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Sunday in Lawndale on the West Side.
He was walking on the sidewalk about 3:16 a.m. in the 4700 block of West Polk Street when four male suspects approached him, Chicago police said. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired shots.
The man was struck in the calf, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
A person was shot Sunday in Austin on the West Side.
The male, whose age isn't known, was driving southbound about 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Laramie Avenue when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.
He drove himself to Loretto Hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
A 36-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Sunday in Marquette Park on the South Side.
He was walking on the sidewalk about 2 a.m. in the 6800 block of South Talman Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the femur, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
A 21-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Sunday in Fuller Park on the South Side.
He was leaving a party about 2:05 a.m. and was walking in the 4700 block of South Shields Avenue when he heard gunfire and felt pain, Chicago police said.
The man was struck in the thigh and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
A 31-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Sunday in the Loop.
He was in a vehicle about 1:36 a.m. in the 300 block of North Columbus Drive when someone in a black sedan approached, Chicago police said. The man heard gunshots and felt pain.
He was struck in the upper back and drove to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he's in good condition.
One person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said.
SATURDAY
A 39-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in West Town.
He was the backseat passenger in a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone in another vehicle fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man was shot in both legs and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
A 25-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
He was sitting in a parked car about 10:52 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Fletcher Street when someone approached him on foot and shot him in the leg, Chicago police said.
The man was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.
Two men were wounded when they were shot Saturday in Ashburn on the South Side.
They were walking in an alley about 11:10 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Christiana Avenue when a male in a passing black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said.
A 19-year-old was struck in the leg, and a 22-year-old was hit in the legs and arm, police said. Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
A 29-year-old woman was wounded when she was shot Saturday on the East Side.
She was sitting in a vehicle about 10:40 p.m. in the 9700 block of South Avenue J when two vehicles were shooting at each other, Chicago police said.
The woman was struck in the arm by a stray bullet, police said. She was treated on the scene.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
Two men were shot Saturday in West Garfield Park.
The men, 23 and 24, were outside about 10:10 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired at them in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.
The younger man was struck in the knee and taken to Rush Hospital in good condition, police said. The older man was shot in the neck and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was also in good condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
A teenage boy was grazed in a shooting Saturday in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.
The boy, 17, was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 11300 block of South Carpenter Street when someone in a passing black SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.
The boy was grazed in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was in good condition, police said.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
A man and a teenage boy were shot Saturday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.
The pair, 17 and 37, were outside about 1:00 p.m. when a light-colored vehicle drove by them in the 2600 block of West 22nd Place and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The 17-year-old was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 37-year-old took himself to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, and was in good condition.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
A man was shot Saturday in the Jackson Park Highlands on the South Side.
The man, 31, was shot in the arm about 3:55 p.m. at a gas station in the 6700 block of South Jeffery Boulevard, Chicago police said.
The man was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized.
Area One detectives are investigating.
A 13-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting Saturday on the Near West Side.
About 2:10 p.m. she was in an alley in the 2000 block of West Harrison Street, when she heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.
She was struck in the right leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
A 24-year-old man was shot Saturday in Austin on the West Side.
About 2:40 p.m. he got into an argument with someone inside a residence in the 700 block of North Central Avenue, when the person he was arguing with pulled out a gun and fired shots at him, Chicago police said.
He was struck in the right leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.
Area Four detectives are investigating.
A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday in north suburban Evanston.
Just after midnight officers responded to a home in the 2200 block of Emerson Street, for calls of a person shot, Evanston police said.
They found 21-year-old Deashawn Turner with gunshot wounds to his chest and arm, police said. He was taken to NorthShore University Hospital in Evanston for treatment but later died.
Police are looking for a male, who was last seen wearing light-colored clothing running from the shooting, police said.
No one is in custody as Evanston police investigate.
A 22-year-old woman was shot Saturday while driving on Interstate 94 near Chatham, according to preliminary information from Illinois State police.
Illinois State police were called to a hospital because a walk-in patient said she was driving about 2:40 a.m. on I-94 near 79th Street when she was shot by someone in a passing vehicle, state police said. She had non-life threatening injuries.
About 3:20 a.m. all lanes on I-94 southbound near the shooting were closed for an investigation, and were reopened about an hour later, state police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Two people were wounded in a shooting Saturday in West Town.
A 41-year-old man and 39-year-old woman were standing in an alley about 5:10 a.m. in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue when someone in a dark-colored SUV fired shots, Chicago police said.
The man was dropped off at Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to the groin, thigh and abdomen, police said. He's in serious condition.
The woman was hit in the leg and dropped off at Rush Hospital in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody as detectives investigate.
Two women were wounded when they were shot Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.
They were driving about 5:20 a.m. in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone on the sidewalk fired shots, Chicago police said. The women were dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital.
One woman, 22, was shot in the back and is listed in "serious but stable condition," police said. The other woman, 25, was shot in the knee and is in good condition.
No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.
A 26-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in the Loop.
He was a passenger in a vehicle about 5 a.m. in the 200 block of North Wabash Avenue, Chicago police said. Other people in the vehicle started arguing with someone in the street.
The person in the street pulled out a gun and fired shots into the vehicle, striking the man in the back three times, police said. The man was driven to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.
A 42-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in Englewood on the South Side.
He was standing outside about 3:47 a.m. in the 6000 block of South Racine Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said. He didn't see where shots came from or who shot him.
The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said.
No one is in custody as Are One detectives investigate.
A 27-year-old man was wounded when he was shot Saturday in Fuller Park on the South Side.
He was in a vehicle about 1:25 a.m. in the 300 block of West Garfield Boulevard when a silver SUV approached, Chicago police said. He heard gunfire and felt pain.
The man was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the thigh, police said. He was listed in good condition.
The man has been uncooperative with investigators, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Two women were shot, one fatally, Saturday in South Shore.
They were standing in the rear parking area of an apartment building about 1:52 a.m. in the 3000 block of East 78th Street when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said.
A 19-year-old woman was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office hasn't released details about her death.
The other woman, 39, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the same hospital in fair condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.
A 21-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the neck while riding on a party bus on the South Side Saturday.
The incident happened while the man was riding on the bus just after midnight in the 1500 block of West 56th Street in the Englewood neighborhood.
Chicago police say a white sedan pulled alongside the bus and fired shots inside.
The victim was grazed in the neck but is expected to recover. An unknown number of people who were also on the bus were struck by glass and declined medical treatment.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
FRIDAY
Two people were wounded Friday in Washington Park on the South Side.
The 40-year-old woman and 48-year-old man were standing in an alley about 11:54 p.m. in the 5800 block of South Wabash Avenue when gunfire erupted, Chicago police said.
The woman was struck in the leg and arm, police said. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
The man was shot in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.
Two men were wounded in a shooting Friday in Englewood on the South Side.
They were at a gas station about 5:19 p.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when someone in a black SUV opened fire, Chicago police said.
A 28-year-old took himself to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. The other man 24, was shot in both legs and later showed up at the same hospital.
The older man was listed in good condition and the younger man was in fair condition, police said.
Area One detectives are investigating.
