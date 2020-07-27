Chicago Shootings: 54 shot, 2 fatally in weekend violence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6310398" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A shooting and a crash occurred along the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- Two people have been killed and 52 more have been wounded so far this weekend in shootings across ChicagoThe numbers are the lowest the city has seen in over a month, when 33 people were shot and two killed between 5 p.m. June 12 and 5 a.m. June 15. Last weekend, citywide gun violence killed 10 people and wounded 60 more.The weekend's latest fatal shooting left a person dead in Chatham on the South Side.The male, whose age isn't known, was driving about 1:28 a.m. in the 8600-block of South Cottage Grove Avenue when someone in a black sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. He was struck in the head, abdomen and leg.His car struck a building about a block away, and he was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office hasn't released details about his death.Sunday, a 37-year-old man was shot dead in West Garfield Park.He was riding a bicycle about 1:30 p.m. in the 4000-block of West Carroll Avenue when he heard gunshots and felt a pain, police said. He was struck in the chest and neck, and rushed to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.The medical examiner's office has not released the man's name.On Saturday morning, a 19-year-old woman was killed in South Shore.She and a 39-year-old woman were in the rear parking area of an apartment in the 3000-block of East 78th Street, police said. The younger woman was fatally struck in the head, and the 39-year-old was hit in the shoulder.The medical examiner's office identified the 19-year-old as Annette McKay, though they listed the shooting as having happened in the 6800-block of South Crandon Avenue. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide, saying she died of multiple gunshot wounds.Three teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, were wounded in separate shootings Saturday.The girl was in an alley about 2:10 p.m. in the 2000-block of West Harrison Street when she heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said. The girl was struck in the right leg and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.Saturday evening, a 17-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in Morgan Park on the Far South Side.The boy, 17, was standing outside about 9 p.m. in the 11300-block of South Carpenter Street when someone in a passing black SUV opened fire, police said. He was grazed in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.Another 17-year-old boy was shot about 1 p.m. in Little Village on the Southwest Side.He and 37-year-old man were outside in the 2600-block of West 22nd Place when someone in a light-colored vehicle fired shots, police said.The teen was struck in the shoulder and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said. The 37-year-old took himself to St. Anthony Hospital with a gunshot wound to his foot, and was in good condition.In other nonfatal attacks, two men were seriously wounded Sunday in Chatham on the South Side.The men, 21 and 32, were outside about 5:10 p.m. in the 7900-block of South Drexel Avenue when someone in a vehicle pulled up and opened fire, Chicago police said. Both men were struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.A woman was struck by a stray bullet Saturday evening in the East Side neighborhood.The 29-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 10:40 p.m. when two other vehicles began shooting at each other in the 9700-block of South Avenue J, Chicago police said.The woman was struck in the arm by a stray bullet, police said. She was treated on the scene.Two more women were shot early Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.They were driving about 5:20 a.m. in the 1300-block of South Springfield Avenue when someone on the sidewalk fired shots, Chicago police said. The women were dropped off at Mount Sinai Hospital.One woman, 22, was shot in the back and was listed in "serious but stable condition," police said. The other woman, 25, was shot in the knee and was in good condition.Hours earlier, a 21-year-old man was shot while riding on a party bus in Englewood on the South Side.He was traveling inside the bus about 12 a.m. Saturday in the 1500-block of West 56th Street when someone in a white sedan fired shots, Chicago police said. The man was grazed in the neck and was treated on the scene.The weekend's first reported shooting wounded two men in Englewood on the South Side.They were at a gas station about 5:19 p.m. in the 800 block of West 59th Street when someone in a black SUV opened fire, police said. A 28-year-old took himself to St. Bernard Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, and a 24-year-old shot in both legs showed up at the same hospital.The older man was listed in good condition and the younger man was in fair condition, police said.