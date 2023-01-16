Chicago shootings 21 shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence across city, police say

CHICAGO -- At least 21 people have been shot, four fatally, in Chicago shootings so far this weekend, police said.

SUNDAY

A 25-year-old man who was a passenger ina vehicle was shot and killed in a shooting in the West Rogers Park neighborhood. The victim was in the car in the 2600-block of West Fitch Avenue at about 11:51 p.m. when someone in a black sedan fired shots. The man was shot in the leg and hip and pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital. No one is in custody.

A woman was fatally shot Sunday night in Washington Park on the South Side. The woman, 41, was in the 6200-block of South Michigan Avenue about 5:30 p.m. when she was struck in the neck and chest by gunfire, Chicago police said. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died, police said. No one was in custody.

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday morning in Chatham on the South Side. Officers found the man unresponsive about 11:40 a.m. in the 400-block of East 82nd Street, Chicago police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn't been released. Area Two detectives are investigating.

SATURDAY

A 17-year-old male is in critical condition after he was shot while walking on the sidewalk ion the Far South Side Saturday afternoon. Police said an unknown vehicle pulled up and a gunman shot at the victim, striking him in the neck. The teen was transported to Christ Hospital. Area Two detectives are investigating.

On Saturday morning, a man was shot and killed on the city's West Side, police said. The shooting happened in the South Austin neighborhood's 5600-block of West Lake Street just before noon. A 29-year-old man was outside when three people approached him, and one of them fired shots, preliminary police information indicated. The victim, shot in the back and neck, was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.

Another man was shot on the South Side about two hours earlier, police said. The shooting happened in the Gresham neighborhood's 1000-block of West 76th Street just after 10 a.m. A 19-year-old man was outside when he heard shots and felt pain, preliminary police information indicated. The victim, shot throughout his body, was transported to the University of Chicago Medical center in stable condition. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are currently investigating.

FRIDAY

On Friday night, a man was shot at a Northwest Side gas station, police said. The shooting happened in the Humboldt Park neighborhood's 3900-block of West Division Street at about 9:24 p.m. A 40-year-old man was in a fight with three other males when one, who wore blue gloves, shot him. The victim, shot in the right arm, was escorted by police to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.

About two hours earlier, a man was shot on the South Side, police said. The shooting happened in the Calumet Heights neighborhood's 2000-block of East 87th Street at about 7:15 p.m. A 25-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk when someone came out of a gangway and shot him. The victim, shot in the left bicep, was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.

Last weekend, 11 people were shot, one fatally, in gun violence incidents across the city.

WLS contributed to this report

