Off-duty CPD officer involved in shootout during attempted armed robbery in Calumet Heights: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Friday, October 21, 2022 2:21AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an off-duty officer was involved in an exchange of gunfire in Calumet Heights Thursday evening during an attempted armed robbery.

The incident happened near East 88th Street and South Constance Avenue.

Police said just after 6 p.m. the off-duty officer was near their car, a white Tesla, when at least three suspects approached and demanded their vehicle and property. During the encounter, police said there was an "exchange of gunfire with and armed offender."

The back window of the Tesla was shot out in the exchange, but police said the officer and two suspects were not injured. CPD said a possible suspect was dropped off at Trinity Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability responded to the incident and is investigating.

CPD is also conducting an investigation into the incident, including a comprehensive use of force investigation, the department said.

The officer involved will be placed on routine administrative duty for 30 days.

