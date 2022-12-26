WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 1 charged after shootout with off-duty CPD officer, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Monday, December 26, 2022 2:28PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged after Chicago police said he got into a shootout with an off-duty officer on the Near West Side on Saturday, police said.

Police said Monday Mayco Mata, 41, of Chicago has been charged with first degree attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.

On Saturday, police said the off-duty officer was outside of his vehicle in the 1500-block of Roosevelt Road at about 2:05 a.m. when Mata got in the officer's vehicle.

He then crashed into a fire hydrant and after getting out of the vehicle, exchanged gunfire with the off-duty officer, police said.

Mata was taken into custody and no one was injured, police said.

