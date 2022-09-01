Man, 83, shot while driving in South Austin, Chicago police say

Chicago police said an 83-year-old man was shot while driving through the South Austin neighborhood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An 83-year-old man was shot while driving through the South Austin neighborhood Wednesday night, Chicago police said.

The victim was driving in the 200-block of South Laramie Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. when police said a male suspect opened fire in a nearby alley, police said.

The man drove to the 15th District station for help. He was then transported to West Suburban Hospital in good condition after suffering a graze wound to the torso.

There's an Uber decal on the victim's car. It's not clear if he was working at the time.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.