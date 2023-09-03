3 men injured in South Austin shooting, Chicago police say

Three men were shot in the 5100 block of West Madison Street Saturday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO -- Three men were hurt in a shooting Saturday night in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

About 11:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5100 block of West Madison Street and found the men, ages 25, 26 and 47, with gunshot wounds, according to Chicago police.

The oldest man was struck multiple times throughout his body, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The youngest man suffered a gunshot wound to the back and drove himself to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The other man drove himself to West Suburban Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg, police said. He was listed in good condition.

No one was in custody. Police continue to investigate.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)