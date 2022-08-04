2 injured in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were walking near a West Side gas station early Thursday morning when they were shot, Chicago police said.

A 26-year-old man and 18-year-old woman were outside a Mobil gas station in the 4800-block of West Madison Street in South Austin about 1:50 a.m. when they were shot at, CPD said.

The man was shot in the hip and taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he is listed in fair condition. The woman was shot in the back and taken to Mt. Sinai hospital in fair condition.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area Four detectives are investigating.

About 30 minutes later, a 61-year-old man and 14-year-old boy were shot nearby in the 100-block of North Mayfield Avenue, according to CPD.