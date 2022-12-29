3 wounded in South Austin shooting outside gas station: Chicago police

A Chicago shooting outside a West Madison Street gas station in South Austin left 3 shot and 1 wounded by glass Wednesday night, CPD says.

CHICAGO -- Three people were wounded in a shooting at a gas station parking lot in South Austin on the West Side Wednesday night.

Someone in a dark SUV opened fire about 9:50 p.m. on a group standing in the parking lot in the 5100-block of West Madison Street, Chicago police said.

A man, 26, was shot in the right shoulder and was listed in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. Another man, 33, suffered a graze wound to the head and was taken to the same hospital, where he was listed in good condition, according to police.

A third man, 27, was shot in the leg. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

RELATED: Chicago shootings: 11 shot, 2 fatally, in holiday weekend gun violence across city

A 45-year-old man suffered a cut to the mouth from shattered glass, police said. He declined medical attention.

No arrests were reported.

Area Four detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)