chicago shooting

Woman in custody after 12-year-old boy killed in South Chicago shooting

CHICAGO -- A woman was arrested after a 12-year-old boy was found fatally shot Saturday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

A witness found the boy unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head about 10:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of South Bennett Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman was taken into custody in connection with the shooting, police said, adding that the incident appeared to be a case of domestic violence.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth chicagochicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingshootingchild killedchild shot
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Grieving dad speaks after son allegedly shot, killed by mom
Teen, off-duty firefighter among 5 hurt, 1 dead in South Side shooting
1 fatally shot on Bishop Ford Freeway
60 shot, 7 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
TOP STORIES
Steve 'Mongo' McMichael shares glimpse inside brave battle with ALS
Springfield grandmother's obituary takes aim at unvaccinated
Boyfriend now person of interest after woman disappears while on trip
Gigi's Playhouse namesake national anthem at White Sox game
Woman carjacked in Bucktown amid rash of crimes in area
Kane County man found justified in shooting of neighbor's dog
CPD investigating paintball attacks in Wicker Park, West Town
Show More
Chicago Weather: Sunny and pleasant Thursday
IL reports 4,194 COVID cases, 44 deaths
Are flood-damaged cars flooding the Chicago used car market?
Lake Zurich HS student in custody after posting social media threat
Lightfoot announces Pedro Martinez as new CPS CEO
More TOP STORIES News