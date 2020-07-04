3 shot, including 15-year-old boy, in South Chicago, police say

CHICAGO -- A 15-year-old boy was among three people who were wounded in a shooting Friday in South Chicago, police said.

The victims were on a sidewalk about 8:52 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Exchange Avenue when shots rang out, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the arm and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.

A man, 18, was shot in the legs while a 23-year-old woman was struck in the arm and torso, police said. They were taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
