Chicago shooting: Man killed, another hurt near South Loop CTA station, police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot, one fatally, near a CTA Red Line stop in South Loop early Saturday morning, police said.

Both victims were standing on a sidewalk in the 100 block of West Cermak Road, steps away from the Cermak-Chinatown CTA Red Line stop, when someone fired shots around 2:14 a.m., according to Chicago police.

SEE ALSO | Chicago shooting in Hyde Park kills 17-year-old CPS student, CPD says

A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and pronounced dead on the scene, police said. Another man, whose age was unknown, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition after being shot in the back and face.

No one is in custody.

Police didn't release additional details.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)