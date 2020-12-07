South Shore shooting: Man shot in attempted carjacking at gas station, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A 44-year-old man was shot in an attempted carjacking Sunday in South Shore on the South Side.About 2:30 p.m., he was at a gas station in the 7800-block of South Crandon Avenue, when someone walked up to the car and got into the passenger side of the car, Chicago police said.The two began to fight inside the vehicle, police said. The person then pulled out a gun and fired shots at the 44-year-old before running away.He was struck in the back and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, police said.Area Two detectives are investigating.Police are also warning residents of two carjackings reported in South Commons on the South Side.In each incident someone was approached by one or two men who flashed a gun and demanded their car, Chicago police said in a community alert.The carjackings happened about 2:30 a.m. Nov. 23 in the 2600-block of South Prairie Avenue, and about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 1 in the 2900-block of South Indiana Avenue, police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.On Thursday, a 65-year-old retired firefighter was fatally shot on the Far South Side during an attempted carjacking.Police say carjackings are often crimes of opportunity, and the opportunities appear to be on a dramatic rise.According to Chicago police, there have been 1,236 carjackings so far this year;. It's also the highest number since 2002.It's unclear what's behind the increase, but authorities say many of the perpetrators are juveniles, who face less serious legal consequences.Austin has seen the largest increase in carjackings, along with North Lawndale, West Garfield Park, the Near West Side and Chatham. Police said they are sending in extra officers to the highest risk areas, to saturate them with police.If you find yourself about to become the victim of a carjacking, police advise you cooperate, and remember your vehicle is just property; it's not worth risking your safety or life.