Chicago police: Boy, 14, charged in shooting outside South Shore restaurant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting outside a Subway in the South Shore Tuesday night, Chicago police said.

Police said the boy was arguing with a man outside the restaurant in the 100-block of East 71st Street at about 9:42 p.m.

The boy then pulled out a gun and shot the man, police said.

The man was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police said the boy was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100-block of East 70th Street. Thursday morning, police said he has been charged with one count of felony murder.