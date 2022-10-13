Man killed in South Shore shooting by suspect who came into apartment, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 22-year-old man was killed early Thursday morning after someone he didn't know came into the South Shore apartment he was in and shot him multiple times, Chicago police said.

The man was in an apartment in the 2000-block of East 72nd Place about 2 a.m. before the incident, according to CPD.

That's when a male suspect came in through the back door and began arguing with the man before shooting him multiple times in the chest and fleeing the scene, Chicago police said.

The man was pronounced dead at the apartment.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning, and Area One detectives are investigating.

CPD said the victim and suspect did not know each other.