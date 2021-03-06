police-involved shooting

South Shore Line shooting: Passenger shot by officer on train in Hegewisch charged with battery

CHICAGO -- A suburban man who was shot by a South Shore Line officer after allegedly physically attacking him Thursday morning at the Hegewisch station has been charged with aggravated battery.

Alfredo Alanis, 33, of Lansing allegedly created a disturbance on a commuter train near the Hegewisch station, 13730 S. Brainerd Ave., according to Chicago police. An officer of the Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, which operates the South Shore Line attempted to remove him from the train when Alanis began physically battering him, police said.

During the struggle, the officer shot Alanis in his abdomen, police said.

Alanis was placed into custody on the scene and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

RELATED: South Shore Line police officer shoots man on train in Hegewisch, police say

The officer was taken to a hospital for a facial injury, police said. He was in good condition at Trinity Hospital, Langford said.

Alanis faces one felony count of aggravated battery to a peace officer and is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
