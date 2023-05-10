WATCH LIVE

South Shore shooting: Man shot, killed during argument outside restaurant, Chicago police say

52-year-old man killed in South Shore home hours earlier

Sun-Times Media Wire
Wednesday, May 10, 2023 4:26PM
Man shot, killed during argument outside South Shore restaurant
There was a Chicago shooting Tuesday outside a South Shore restaurant on East 71st Place, CPD says. A man was shot and killed.

CHICAGO -- A man was shot and killed during an argument Tuesday outside a fast food restaurant in South Shore.

He was arguing with another man around 9:40 p.m. outside in the 2100-block of East 71st Place when the person pulled out a handgun and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was shot multiple times and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His age was not known.

No one was in custody.

Hours earlier in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, a man was shot to death inside a home.

The 52-year-old man was inside a home in the 7200-block of South Jeffery Boulevard when he was shot just after 1 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name hasn't been released yet.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

