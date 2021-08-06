Teen boy hurt in South Shore shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Friday morning.He was standing outside in the 7000-block of South Merrill Avenue when a dark-colored sedan drove by and someone inside opened fire about 7:45 a.m., Chicago police said.The teen was struck in the leg and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, police said.No one was in custody.So far this year at least 230 kids and teens have been shot across the city of Chicago.Thirty of them have died.in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Thursday evening.Chicago police said the girl was in a home in the 6400-block of South Carpenter Street around 6 p.m. when another child in the home found a gun. Police said the weapon belonged to a visiting member of the family that lived there.The gun went off, striking the girl in the chest. Chicago police indicated they believe it was an accident.