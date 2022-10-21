Chicago shooting: Man killed, woman wounded in South Shore, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed and a woman wounded in a shooting in the South Shore neighborhood Friday morning, Chicago police said.

A 28-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were inside a parked vehicle at about 1:17 a.m. in the 2500-block of East 79th Street when police said shots were fired.

The man was shot in the back and driven to South Shore Hospital by the woman, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities have not released his identity.

The woman was shot in the right leg and hospitalized in good condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.

