Man charged with attempted murder of police officers responding to a domestic call in South Shore

CHICAGO -- A man was charged with firing shots at Chicago police officers as they responded to a domestic call Wednesday night in the South Shore neighborhood.
Robert Catlett, 38, was charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, police said.
He was scheduled to appear in court for bond Dec. 24.
Officers were called to the 7100 block of South Yates Avenue about 7:30 p.m. and found a woman in a gangway between two buildings, police said. While talking with her, Catlett fired shots at them from a second-story window.
He then fled through the back of the building but was soon found and taken into custody, according to police.
The officers did not return fire and no one was injured, police said.
