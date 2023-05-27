Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death in Auburn Gresham early Saturday, Chicago police said.

The man, 33, was found on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue around 12:50 a.m., police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating. No further details were immediately available.

