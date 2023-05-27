WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Man found shot to death in Auburn Gresham, Chicago police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, May 27, 2023 6:31PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO -- A man was found shot to death in Auburn Gresham early Saturday, Chicago police said.

The man, 33, was found on a sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Seeley Avenue around 12:50 a.m., police said.

RELATED | Chicago shootings: Memorial Day weekend gun violence numbers across city

He suffered a gunshot wound to the armpit and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating. No further details were immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW