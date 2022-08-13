Chicago shooting: Man killed, another wounded after shots fired in Burnside, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Burnside on the South Side.

A 28-year-old man was walking with another man about 6:05 a.m. in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue when a person approached them and fired gunshots, Chicago police said.

The 28-year-old was shot in the left arm and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

The other man, whose age is unknown, was grazed on the left side of his head and refused medical care on scene, police said.

No arrests were reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)