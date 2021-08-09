Security guard killed, another among 4 others wounded in South Side club shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10939283" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A gunman who was denied entry to a club in Chicago's South Side Gresham neighborhood shot 5 people, including 2 security guards early Sunday, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- One security guard was killed and another among four others wounded in a shooting Sunday morning in Gresham on the South Side, officials said.Around 12:50 a.m., a gunman opened fire following an altercation with two male security guards who denied him entry to a club in the 8300 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago Police said.One of the guards, 52, was shot multiple times in his body and the other guard, 42, in the back twice and in his thigh, police said.Both were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where the 40-year-old later died, police said. The 42-year-old was listed in serious condition, police said.The man was identified as Kenneth Harvey, a security guard at the club. His family is now mourning the loss of a beloved father, brother and partner, who they did not get the chance to say goodbye to."Seconds before we hit that room, his bed, they had pronounced him," said his sister Aisha Harvey.Harvey was better known as Kenny or The Gentle Giant by those who loved him most."I always used to just tell them, you know, be careful, bro," his sister said. "You know, and he was always just like, 'Don't worry about big bro, sis. I'm OK.'""He definitely didn't deserve that. He was just doing his job, you know, and it just is. It's heartbreaking," Aisha added.An anonymous business owner shared surveillance video showing the moments that led up to the shooting. Investigators said after the argument, the man in the red shirt got a gun and fired multiple times before running away."When he stopped by to see me last week, I didn't never had any idea that would be the last time I will get to hug my brother and tell him I love you," said Aisha."I can't really go back to our apartment where we live because it's like, it's hard to be there and not think he's gonna come through the door," said Nina West, his girlfriend.The family is already grappling with loss; four months ago, Harvey's son Kenneth III was killed in a hit-and-run. His family said his case is still under investigation."It's been quite a bit, it took quite a bit of tragedy that has gone through our family," said Tony Harvey, brother."It's just, it's sad, you now. This really, it really hurts a lot. It hurts a lot," said Aisha.West hopes someone will recognize the shooter from the video and help bring justice to his family."He took care of me," she said. "He took care of me and to be without him has been really, really hard."Three others who were standing near the altercation were also shot, police said.Two males, whose ages were unknown, were each shot once in the leg and self-transported to Little Company of Mary Hospital in Evergreen Park for treatment, police said.Their conditions were unknown, police said.A man, 21, was shot in his chin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized, police said.No one was in custody.About 30 minutes earlier, three people were shot and wounded while at a gathering outside in the 11400 block of South Throop Street in Morgan Park on the Far South Side, police said.A man, 39, was shot in his lower back and woman, 24, was shot in her buttocks, police said.They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where their conditions were stabilized, police said.Another man, 24, was grazed in his leg and was treated and released at the scene, police said.