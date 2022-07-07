Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot while riding in car in West Woodlawn, police say

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was wounded while riding in a car in Woodlawn on the South Side early Thursday.
The teen was shot around 12:25 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Vernon Avenue, police said. He was dropped off at Jackson Hospital and was listed in good condition.
No one was in custody, but police said they were speaking with two people.
