Man killed, woman critically injured in Southwest Side shooting, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two people were shot, one fatally, in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood early Saturday, Chicago police said.

The two people, a 36-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man, were standing on a sidewalk in the 2300 block of West 18th Street just before 3 a.m. when someone fired shots, according to police.

They were taken to a nearby hospital. The man was pronounced dead and the woman was initially listed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the face.

No arrests have been made and are detectives are investigating.

