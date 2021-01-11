2 of at least 3 killed in random shooting spree ID'd as family, friends remember loved ones

REST IN PEACE: Aisha Johnson was 1 of at least 3 people shot & killed in a random shooting spree.



CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two of at least three victims killed in a shooting rampage Saturday have been identified as family and friends reel from the senseless loss of their loved ones.Aisha Johnson was one of those people murdered in the random shooting spree that left a total of seven people shot.Her brother said he was heartbroken when he found out she was shot, and the gunman was still on the run."I felt numb right there, so I knew, I just felt like she was gone then as soon as I got the call," said Johnson's brother, Ronald Johnson.On Saturday, the 46-year-old was gunned down in the lobby of a South Side condo complex in the 4900-block of South East End Avenue.Johnson worked at the front desk at the Hyde Park complex for the past decade."She was so devoted to her job and her kids," Ronald said. "It is hard when you see someone work so hard and then they are not even in the wrong place. They are at work and you never expect this to happen at work."Chicago police said the gunman, 32-year-old Jason Nightengale, walked into the lobby, asked to use the phone and then opened fire.Johnson was killed and another resident was also shot."They were trying to revive her when she came in. She was already passed away," Ronald said.Before the gunman killed Johnson, investigators said he had already murdered a University of Chicago student.The university identified that student as 30-year-old Yiran Fan.The PH.D. student was found dead inside of a parking garage near the apartment complex Johnson was shot and killed at."He was a great, nice person and it is really sad that we lost him," said Fan's friend Xuan Yu.Fan grew up in Beijing, China, where Yu went to high school with him.They reconnected at U of C, she said."He was very smart, very talented, quick learner; straight-A student. I would call him an overachiever," Yu said.The rampage that ended the life of both Fan and Johnson stretched from the city's South Side all the way to suburban Evanston before police killed the gunman.The victims' families are left still questioning how something like this could happen."How did he get away again," Ronald asked.