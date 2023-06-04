Chicago shooting: Man shot to death, another wounded in Streeterville, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was fatally shot and another was wounded downtown early Sunday, police said.

A 34-year-old man was found at about 1:20 a.m. in the 300 block of East Huron Street with several gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Another man, 27, later showed up at the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the left leg, police said. His condition was not known.

Circumstances of the shooting were not known.

No one was in custody.

