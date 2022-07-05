Chicago shooting: 15-year-old boy killed in Horner Park, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen boy was shot and killed on the city's Northwest Side Tuesday afternoon, the Chicago Police Department said.The shooting happened at about 1:51 p.m. in Horner Park, Chicago police said.The 15-year-old was sitting in a park in the 6600 block of North Western Avenue when an unknown offender approached him, produced a gun and fired shots, police said.The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the right shoulder and was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, CPD said.Area Three Detectives are investigating.