Chicago shooting: Teen shot, killed in driveway of Longwood Manor home, police say

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in front of a home in Longwood Manor on the South Side.The teen was standing in the driveway of a home in the 9500 block of South Sangamon Street about 2:20 a.m. Saturday morning when he was struck in the chest by gunfire, Chicago police said.He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.No one was in custody.The teen is the fifth person killed this year in the Washington Heights community area, which covers Longwood Manor, according to Sun-Times data. The community had nine homicides in the same period last year.At least 67 teens and children under the age of 18 have been shot in Chicago this year - at least four more than last year in the same period, according to Sun-Times data.At least 14 children and teens out of the 67 were killed by gunfire in Chicago this year, according to Sun-Times data. Last year, at least 12 were fatally shot in the same period.