teen shot

Teen shot, critically hurt while trying to rob 60-year-old man in Chicago Lawn, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 critically injured, 2 more in custody in Chicago Lawn armed robbery

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot in his neck while trying to rob a 60-year-old man Thursday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, authorities said.

The teen and two other people came up to the victim at 66th and Mozart streets at 3:50 p.m., Chicago police said. One of the men stuck a gun in the victim's back while the others took his property.

Someone opened fire and struck the teen in the back of the head and armpit, police said.

The boy, around 16 years old, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.

Chicago police spokespeople could not clarify Friday morning if the teen was shot by an accomplice or the robbery victim.

Police responded and arrested the two other alleged robbers. No charges have been filed.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagochicago lawnchicago shootingchicago crimerobberyshots firedgun violenceteen shotchicago violencechicago police departmentarmed robbery
TEEN SHOT
4 wounded, including teen, in West Garfield Park shooting
Girl, 14, grazed by gunfire after leaving South Shore party: CPD
Englewood shooting leaves boy, 15, injured on South Side: CPD
Girl, 17, dies days after shooting near Chicago State University
TOP STORIES
Man charged with killing wife outside Brickyard Mall due in court
American killed fighting alongside Ukrainian forces: Family
Mold forces family to move out of dream home
Delivery driver charged with stealing $187K in Louis Vuitton packages
Dinkel's Bakery to close after 100 years on North Side
Oklahoma passes 6-week abortion ban similar to Texas law
Distracted driving can cost you lots, in money and lives
Show More
Scientists discover why some are more prone to severe COVID
Human remains found by workers on South Side, Chicago police say
Cyclist killed on DuSable Drive remembered with 'ghost bike' memorial
Metra BNSF train strikes, kills pedestrian at west suburban station
1st US human case of bird flu confirmed, CDC says
More TOP STORIES News