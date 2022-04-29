Teen shot, critically hurt while trying to rob 60-year-old man in Chicago Lawn, police say

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot in his neck while trying to rob a 60-year-old man Thursday afternoon in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, authorities said.The teen and two other people came up to the victim at 66th and Mozart streets at 3:50 p.m., Chicago police said. One of the men stuck a gun in the victim's back while the others took his property.Someone opened fire and struck the teen in the back of the head and armpit, police said.The boy, around 16 years old, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said.Chicago police spokespeople could not clarify Friday morning if the teen was shot by an accomplice or the robbery victim.Police responded and arrested the two other alleged robbers. No charges have been filed.