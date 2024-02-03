WATCH LIVE

Chicago shooting: 16-year-old boy found shot, seriously wounded in Brainerd, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, February 3, 2024 6:54PM
CHICAGO -- A 16-year-old boy was found shot and seriously wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

Around 7:15 a.m., officers responding to a ShotSpotter alert found the boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body in the 9100 block of South Loomis Street, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

