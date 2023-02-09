Teen critically wounded in Brighton Park shooting on SW Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot and critically wounded while driving Wednesday afternoon in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The boy, 17, was driving south about 4 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Rockwell Street when someone opened fire from a sidewalk, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the chest and continued driving for four blocks, and he was then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

