Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, critical after shooting in Englewood on South Side

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times Tuesday night in Englewood on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the boy was on the street around 8:45 p.m. in the 900-block of West Marquette Road when someone came up and fired shots.The teen was struck multiple times and taken to Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition, police said.No further details have been released at this time.No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.