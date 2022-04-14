14-year-old boy found dead in West Side alley after shot in head, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 14-year-old boy is dead after he was discovered in a West Side alley Thursday with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The boy was found just after 2 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street in the city's Homan Square neighborhood, according to CPD.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said it is still an active scene and Area Four detectives are investigating.
No other information was released at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
