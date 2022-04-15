chicago shooting

14-year-old boy found fatally shot in West Side alley ID'd

14-year-old boy shot in head, killed on West Side: CPD

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot Thursday in an alley in Homan Square on the West Side.

Maleek Smith was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 2:05 p.m. in the 600-block of South Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police said.


He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The boy lived in the neighborhood, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Police did not release any more information.

Community activist Andrew Holmes met with the family after the shooting and said Smith's sister was in shock. "This family wants their loved one and this should've never happened," Holmes told reporters Thursday.


No arrest was reported.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)

