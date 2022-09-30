Boy, 14, among 2 wounded in Roseland shooting

CHICAGO -- A 14-year-old boy and another person were wounded Thursday night in a shooting in Roseland on the South Side.

About 7 p.m., the teen was with a woman, whose age is not known, near a sidewalk in the 500 block of East 104th Place when someone opened gunfire, Chicago police said.

The boy was shot in the back and taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

Officers did not know where the other person was shot on the body. She was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where her condition is unknown, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2022.)