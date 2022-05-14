chicago shooting

17-year-old boy shot in Lawndale drive-by; 3rd Chicago teen shot in under 12 hours, CPD says

CHICAGO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot Saturday morning in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side - the third teen shot in Chicago in under 12 hours.

The teen was walking in the 4100 block of West 5th Avenue about 2:20 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan opened fire, striking him in the left leg, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

No one was in custody.

Hours earlier, another 17-year-old boy was near the sidewalk in the 6900 block of South Ada Street when someone fired shots, police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds in the chest and armpit area, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

A girl, 16, was in a home about 6:50 p.m. in the 4300 block of West Adams Street when someone shot her in the head, police said.

She was transported to Mt. Sinai in critical condition, police said.

A person of interested was taken in for questioning, according to police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolawndalechicago shootinggun violenceteen shotchicago violencedrive by shooting
CHICAGO SHOOTING
Teen fatally shot in West Englewood, CPD says
Young man's condition improving after thief shot him 3 times: brother
CPD releases photos connected to deadly Albany Park crash, shooting
2 women shot, 1 fatally, in Brighton Park: CPD
TOP STORIES
2 children shot, 1 fatally in Skokie apartment shooting, police say
Oak Park families' bank accounts drained by mysterious withdrawals
Nooses hung from trees at Evanston middle school amid student protest
Romeoville bank gunman ID'd after 'exhaustive search' for his family
Monty the piping plover dies unexpectedly
Illinois reports 8,411 new COVID cases, 7 deaths
Violin made in 1758 stolen from Chicago musician's home
Show More
Evanston raises COVID transmission level to 'high'
Teen fatally shot in West Englewood, CPD says
Nonverbal man missing more than a week after hospital release
ABC7's Roz Varon inducted into Silver Circle
Chicago Weather: Brief shower, storm possible Saturday
More TOP STORIES News