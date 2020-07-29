Chicago shooting: Boy, 14, shot in West Pullam on Far South Side

CHICAGO -- A teenage boy was shot Tuesday night in West Pullman on the Far South Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. the 14-year-old was with a group of people in the backyard of a home in the 200-block of East Kensington Avenue when someone in a black sedan drove by and opened fire, striking the boy in the leg.

The boy's family drove him to Franciscan Health hospital in Hammond, Indiana, police said. He was in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.
